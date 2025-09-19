Some 1,700 Unionized Workers Affiliated with Airport Operators Launch One-Day Strike Calling for Improved Work Conditions

Photo : YONHAP News

Some one-thousand-700 unionized airport workers staged a one-day strike on Friday, but no major delays were reported at South Korea's 15 airports.Subcontracted airport employees affiliated with the Incheon International Airport chapter of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union, as well as an umbrella union for the airport sector, announced the kickoff of the one-day strike at Incheon airport this morning, demanding changes to shift schedules and additional hiring.The Incheon airport chapter hinted at an indefinite strike in the future, possibly starting October 1, if the chapter members' call for workplace safety were disregarded.The Incheon International Airport Corporation estimated that approximately 700 affiliated workers in charge of cleaning and traffic management had walked out but said there had been no major disruption to airport operations, with 166 replacement personnel dispatched.Gimpo International Airport and 13 regional airports estimated that a total of one-thousand subcontracted employees had participated in the strike.