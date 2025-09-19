Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise For 11th Straight Week

Written: 2025-09-19 18:44:55Updated: 2025-09-19 19:06:51

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise For 11th Straight Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported its eleventh straight weekly increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with health officials urging caution for the elderly and other high-risk groups.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday said 460 patients were hospitalized due to the virus during the week of September 7 to 13, an increase of six-point-two percent from 433 the previous week.

Hospitalizations have been climbing since late June, with adults 65and older accounting for 60 percent of this year’s total cases.

Those aged 50 to 64 made up 17-point-seven percent of the case count while 19 to 49-year-olds accounted for 10-point-four percent.

The share of respiratory samples testing positive for the virus, however, dropped to 30-point-eight percent from 39 percent the week before, suggesting a potential slowdown.

KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan warned that the current wave could continue through the end of the month, advising vulnerable groups to avoid crowded indoor events and wear masks when going out.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >