COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise For 11th Straight Week

South Korea reported its eleventh straight weekly increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with health officials urging caution for the elderly and other high-risk groups.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday said 460 patients were hospitalized due to the virus during the week of September 7 to 13, an increase of six-point-two percent from 433 the previous week.Hospitalizations have been climbing since late June, with adults 65and older accounting for 60 percent of this year’s total cases.Those aged 50 to 64 made up 17-point-seven percent of the case count while 19 to 49-year-olds accounted for 10-point-four percent.The share of respiratory samples testing positive for the virus, however, dropped to 30-point-eight percent from 39 percent the week before, suggesting a potential slowdown.KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan warned that the current wave could continue through the end of the month, advising vulnerable groups to avoid crowded indoor events and wear masks when going out.