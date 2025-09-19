Trump, Xi Agree to Meet at APEC Summit in Gyeongju Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit set to be held in the South Korean city of Gyeongju late next month.On social media Friday, Trump said he had a "very productive" call with Xi, during which they agreed to meet at the APEC summit in South Korea, adding that they look forward to meeting at the APEC.The meeting would be their first under Trump's second term in office and the first in six years since their summit on the margins of the Group of 20(G20) summit in Osaka, Japan in June 2019.Trump also mentioned that he would make a visit to China early next year, the first by a U.S. president in eight years, followed by Xi's reciprocal trip at an appropriate time.While the format of the upcoming Trump-Xi talks remains uncertain, the two-day Gyeongju summit starting October 31 is expected to become one of the year's biggest diplomatic events with their planned meeting.It is expected to be the first time the leaders from the two countries are simultaneously visiting South Korea since Seoul's hosting of the 2012 Nuclear Security Summit.