Special Team Summons Ex-Pres. Yoon for Questioning over Drone Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law summoned detained former President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning over allegations that his administration sent a drone to Pyongyang in an attempt to provoke a military clash to justify his martial law bid.The special team notified Yoon to appear for questioning as a suspect at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, on charges of treason involving inducement of foreign aggression and power abuse.It is the first time that the team summoned the former president regarding the drone allegations.Yoon's legal team said it is very unjust for the special team to issue such a notice without prior consultation, especially as they are preparing for a hearing in the insurrection trial on Thursday and another hearing the following day on separate charges of trying to obstruct law enforcement's execution of his arrest warrant on January 3.Since being detained for the second time on July 10, Yoon has been absent from his ongoing insurrection trial while refusing to appear for the special team's interrogation citing health reasons.