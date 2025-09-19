Agency Points to Absence of Specific Data on Deaths of Foreign Residents

Photo : YONHAP News

While the number of foreigners residing in South Korea has surpassed a record high of two-point-seven million, there is no specific death-related data available on this group.According to the Migration Research and Training Centre's latest report on an analysis of the Korea Immigration Service's relevant records from 2022 on Saturday, the number one cause of deaths among foreigners was illness, followed by miscellaneous reasons, together accounting for 94-point-one percent.While the 2022 data among Koreans contains more specific details, such as cancer topping the list of causes at 22-point-four percent, heart disease at nine percent, COVID-19 at over eight percent and much more, the center said the one for foreigners lacked detail due to the method of data collection and excessive simplification in the process.The report also pointed to the absence of an agency in charge of related statistics and that the existing data were compiled not for the purpose of statistical production, but are figures compiled while overseeing foreigners' stay in the country.The center said deaths of unregistered foreigners or those without a relative in the country are often unreported, and therefore left out of records, recommending the government establish legal grounds for a systematic tallying of foreigners' deaths and to designate an agency to take charge of related tasks.