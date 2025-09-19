Ex-Prosecutor General Shim Questioned Over Martial Law Investigation

Photo : KBS News

A special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol's December 3 declaration of martial law summoned former Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung for questioning on Sunday.Shim appeared at the Seoul High Court that morning but declined to answer questions from reporters.He faces allegations of abuse of authority and dereliction of duty, stemming from the prosecution's failure to appeal a court ruling that overturned Yoon's detention in March.Investigators are also expected to question Shim regarding claims that former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae directed senior ministry officials to consider sending prosecutors to the martial law command's joint investigation headquarters shortly after the declaration.Prosecutors previously confirmed that Park spoke with Shim by phone three times between 11 p.m. on December 3 and the early hours of the following day.Shim's summons follows the special counsel's seizure of his mobile phone and a raid on the Supreme Prosecutors' Office conducted on August 25.