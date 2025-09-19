New Data Reveals Additional Regions Affected by KT Micropayment Fraud

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly released data indicates that two districts in Seoul and one in Gyeonggi Province have also been impacted by the recent micropayment fraud targeting KT subscribers.According to information provided by KT on Saturday to Democratic Party lawmaker Hwang Jung-a, a member of the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, the districts of Dongjak and Seocho in Seoul, along with Ilsandong District in Gyeonggi Province, were among the newly identified areas affected.Initial reports had identified cases in the Gyeonggi cities of Gwangmyung, Bucheon, and Gwacheon, as well as Seoul's Geumcheon and Yeongdeungpo districts and Bupyeong District in Incheon.Hwang criticized KT for its delayed disclosure of regional data related to the fraud, arguing that earlier transparency could have aided the police investigation.She called for a comprehensive parliamentary review of the incident and urged the imposition of stricter sanctions on KT, citing repeated attempts to obscure the scope of the fraud, similar to previous actions attributed to SK Telecom.