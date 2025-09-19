Pres. Lee Pledges Strong Reform to Achieve Independent Nat'l Defense

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae Myung has pledged to establish a fully independent national defense through comprehensive reform measures.In a social media post on Sunday, Lee criticized what he described as a "submissive mindset" among some who believe South Korea cannot maintain an independent defense posture without foreign military support, despite its existing military capabilities and national strength.He emphasized that building a robust and self-reliant defense system is the most urgent task, citing a global shift from isolated conflicts to broader confrontations and large-scale armed clashes.The president stressed that South Korea must avoid entanglement in external military disputes and ensure its national security remains uncompromised.Lee added that the government will work to make South Korea a nation that is not reliant on others and will never again face invasion.This, he said, will be achieved by strengthening national power, including economic and cultural assets, expanding the defense budget, promoting the defense industry, and establishing a multilateral defense cooperation framework.