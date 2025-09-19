N. Korean Leader Signals Openness to Dialogue if US Drops Denuclearization Demand

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly open to resuming conversations with the United States if Washington stops insisting on denuclearization.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Monday that Kim had made the remarks in a speech during the Supreme People’s Assembly at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang the previous day.Kim stated that he still holds positive memories of U.S. President Donald Trump. He added that if the U.S. abandons its obsession with denuclearizing North Korea, accepts the current reality and seeks genuine peaceful coexistence, there will be no reason for Pyongyang to avoid future conversations with Washington.However, Kim emphasized that North Korea will never relinquish its nuclear weapons and warned adversaries not to believe they can defeat the regime through sanctions or displays of military strength.Kim also stated that he would never engage in talks with Seoul or pursue unification, doubling down on his "two hostile states" doctrine.