President Lee Set to Depart for US to Attend UN General Assembly

Written: 2025-09-22 09:22:42Updated: 2025-09-22 13:44:12

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung is set to embark on a five-day trip to the United States on Monday to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On Monday, the first day of his trip, the president plans to meet Larry Fink, CEO and chairman of BlackRock and chair of the World Economic Forum, to discuss artificial intelligence and the energy transition. 

On Tuesday, Lee will deliver a keynote address at the UN headquarters in New York, in which plans to declare the return of democratic Korea and outline his government's foreign policy vision.

The president is also scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Lee will become the first South Korean head of state to preside over a UN Security Council open debate. The discussion will center on artificial intelligence and its implications for global peace and security. 

On Thursday, Lee will attend a South Korean investor relations event on Wall Street, bringing together leading economic and financial figures from both nations. 

Lee is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral talks with the leaders of France, Italy, Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic and Poland.
