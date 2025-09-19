Menu Content

Economy

Exports Rise 13.5% in First 20 Days of September

Written: 2025-09-22 09:53:42Updated: 2025-09-22 13:34:46

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports increased more than ten percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of September.
 
Preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday showed the country’s outbound shipments reached 40-point-one billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, an increase of 13-point-five percent from the previous year.

However, average daily exports dropped ten-point-six percent, primarily due to U.S. tariffs, despite the number of working days increasing to 16 and a half, up three and a half days from last year.

Exports remained strong in major sectors, with semiconductors and shipbuilding exports increasing by 27 percent and 46-point-one percent year-on-year, respectively.

Exports to most major trading partners — including the United States and China — also increased, rising by six-point-one percent and one-point-six percent year-on-year, respectively.

Imports rose by nine-point-nine percent year-on-year to 38-point-two billion U.S. dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of one-point-nine billion dollars.
