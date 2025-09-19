Menu Content

Economy

S. Korea Sees 47-Fold Increase in US Tariffs in 6 Months

Written: 2025-09-22 11:49:20Updated: 2025-09-22 15:22:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The amount of import tax the United States has collected on South Korean goods increased by a factor of 47 in the first six months of this year, data showed Sunday.

Analysis by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed that tariffs levied on South Korean exports to the United States totaled three-point-three billion U.S. dollars in the second quarter of 2025, a jump of 47-point-one percent from the fourth quarter of 2024, before the inauguration of the second Trump administration.

That figure marks the highest growth rate among the top ten exporters to the United States in the first half of 2025.

Total tariffs levied on the nation increased by three-point-23 billion dollars during the six-month period, marking the fourth-largest increase among the top ten exporters, following China, Mexico and Japan.

South Korea's total levies were the sixth-largest of the group.

China paid 25-point-93 billion dollars in tariffs to the United States during the same period, and Mexico, Japan, Germany and Vietnam followed.
