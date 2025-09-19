Unification Church Leader Appears for Court Review of Pretrial Detention

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja arrived at the Seoul Central District Court around 12:53 p.m. Monday for a hearing regarding a special counsel team's request for her pretrial detention.The 82-year-old religious leader remained silent when asked to address her organization's alleged collusion with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.This marks the first time that Han has faced pretrial detention for criminal charges since she took sole leadership of the church in September 2012.The team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee requested that Han be held in custody on Thursday, charging her with violating the Political Funds Act and Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, as well as instigating destruction of evidence and embezzlement.Han is suspected of colluding with the church's then-second-in-command in 2022 to give main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong 100 million won, or around 72-thousand U.S. dollars, in exchange for his help ensuring the group's participation in state projects under the Yoon government.Han has also been linked to the delivery of a high-end necklace and Chanel bag to the former first lady later the same year, through a shaman with whom she was close, in exchange for favors to the church.The court is set to make its decision as early as Monday evening or early Tuesday at the latest.