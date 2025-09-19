Government to Announce New Cybersecurity Plan After Recent Data Breaches

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Office said Monday that it will unveil a comprehensive cybersecurity plan by the end of September following major data breaches at KT and Lotte Card.The plan is a collaboration between the Ministry of Science and ICT, financial regulators, South Korea's personal information watchdog, the National Intelligence Service, and independent private experts.Authorities said the government will conduct large-scale inspections of nationwide systems, telecom platforms and financial firms and address vulnerabilities.It is also working on faster response systems to limit the fallout of data breaches and plans to encourage additional security investment across both the public and private sectors.The government itself plans to expand investment related to fields relevant to cybersecurity, as well as other new technologies such as AI and quantum computing.Officials added that they will overhaul Korea’s “Galapagos-style” security environment that forces consumers to install certain software.