S. Korea Abstains From UN Security Council Vote on Iran Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea abstained from the vote on a United Nations Security Council resolution that would've halted the reimposition of sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday that the decision to abstain from the vote had been made “in consideration of various factors” and “under the position of supporting a peaceful and diplomatic solution" regarding Iran's nuclearization.The resolution put forth by South Korea, the current president of the 15-member council, did not accumulate the nine votes that would've been required to halt the barrage of sanctions that is scheduled, per the deal Iran inked with world powers in 2015, to take effect next month.Only Russia, China, Pakistan and Algeria voted in support of the resolution in New York on Friday while nine members, including France, Britain, and the United States, moved to reimpose the sanctions. Guyana abstained alongside South Korea.Unless an extension is agreed upon in the coming days, all UN sanctions to which Iran was subject before inking its 2015 nuclear deal will be take effect again on Sunday.Ahead of the vote, Foreign Minister Cho hyun told Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi over the phone that since the “window of diplomacy for solving the problem is still open, we expect all countries involved to continue their diplomatic efforts through dialogue and negotiation."There are concerns that South Korea's abstention on the vote could, in turn, dampen the international community's to future North Korean nuclear issues.