Gov't Begins Accepting Applications for 2nd Round of 'Consumption Coupons'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Applications opened Monday for the second round of the Lee Jae Myung administration's "consumption coupon" payouts, which are worth 100-thousand won per person. The top ten percent of South Korean income earners, however, will not be eligible this time around.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The government will accept applications for the second round of so-called consumption coupons from Monday until October 31. The vouchers are worth 100-thousand won, or around 72 U.S. dollars, per person, and aim to help people in South Korea cover their living expenses.Unlike the first round of payouts that began in July, the second round will not be distributed to the top ten percent of earners.Those with a property tax base exceeding one-point-two billion won, or financial income of more than 20 million won, will also be excluded.The bottom 90 percent will be calculated based on each household's health insurance premium as of June this year. The group will include one-person households with out-of-pocket contributions of up to 220-thousand won and four-person households paying up to 510-thousand won.Consumption coupons can come in the form of credit or debit cards, regional gift certificates or prepaid cards, and applications can be submitted via credit card providers or at community centers.Funds must be spent in full by November 30.Meanwhile, a data analysis by BC Card, as commissioned by KBS, showed that more than 20 percent in each age category spent the first round of the payouts at restaurants during the first eight weeks.While many people spent the coupons when eating out during the first several weeks, they gradually spent more to buy food products and daily necessities in the latter weeks.The coupons facilitated a near 14-percent on-year jump in spending at traditional markets nationwide.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.