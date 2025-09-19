KOSPI Hits All-Time High of 3,468.65 after Sharp Rise in Samsung Electronics Shares, Wall Street Gains

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) hit an all-time high after a sharp rise in shares of Samsung Electronics and strong gains on Wall Street.The main bourse jumped 23-point-41 points, or zero-point-68 percent from Friday's closing to end Monday at three-thousand-468-point-65.The index, which opened Monday at three-thousand-463-point-84, shot up to a record high of three-thousand-482-point-25 during intraday trading before declining slightly.Foreign and institutional investors led gains on the bourse, posting 481-point-four billion won and 265-point-three billion won, or around 346 million U.S. dollars and 191 million dollars, respectively, in net purchases, while individual investors sold a net 765-point-eight billion of stocks.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose eleven-point-25 points, or one-point-three percent from Friday's closing to end Monday at 874-point-36.The South Korean won strengthened one won against the greenback, standing at one-thousand-392-point-six won as of Monday's 3:30 p.m. close in Seoul.