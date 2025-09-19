Georgia Governor Plans South Korea Visit Amid Fallout from Worker Detentions

Photo : YONHAP News

Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, is preparing for an upcoming visit to South Korea, and his office has requested a meeting with Hyundai Motor, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sunday.The trip comes weeks after U.S. immigration authorities raided the construction site of a joint Hyundai-LG battery plant in the state and detained more than 300 South Korean workers, fueling concerns about investment risks back in Seoul.Kemp’s office said the visit had been under discussion before the September 4 raid and was a move to strengthen the two nations' economic, educational and cultural ties.Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, will also join the delegation. Tollison emphasized the importance of Korean workers to the state's projects in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Kemp separately called for a federal review of U.S. visa rules, saying the dispute had highlighted problems beyond Hyundai's projects.This will mark Kemp's third trip to South Korea, but the fallout of the recent detentions and lingering questions about labor supply for the joint project give it new significance.