Unification Church Leader Detained in Bribery Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, has been placed in pretrial detention for allegedly bribing former first lady Kim Keon-hee.The Seoul Central District Court ordered Han's detention on Tuesday morning after a hearing that lasted more than five hours, citing the 82-year-old religious leader's potential to destroy evidence.Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team had requested the warrant last Thursday, charging Han with violations of the Political Funds Act and the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, as well as destruction of evidence and embezzlement.Han has been linked to the delivery of a high-end necklace and Chanel bag to the former first lady in 2022, through a shaman close to her, allegedly in return for favors to the church.She is also accused of colluding earlier the same year with the church’s then-second-in-command to provide Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the main opposition People Power Party with 100-million won, or approximately 72-thousand U.S. dollars, in exchange for his help securing the church’s participation in state projects under former President Yoon Suk Yeol.