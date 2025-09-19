N. Korean Leader Highlights N. Korea-China Relations in Message to Xi

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for sending a congratulatory message on the occasion of North Korea’s 77th founding anniversary.According to a report the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) published Tuesday, Kim stated that a meaningful meeting had taken place between the two leaders during China's Victory Day ceremony earlier this month in a message to Xi on Sunday.Kim reportedly expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support and special friendship China had shown to North Korea.He added that Pyongyang and the ruling Workers’ Party remain dedicated to further strengthening and expanding the two nations' long-standing friendship in accordance with the demands of the times.Kim concluded by expressing his belief that North Korea and China will continue to actively deepen their friendly ties through a shared and mutually beneficial commitment to socialism.