S. Korea, US, Japan Reaffirm Commitment to Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Seoul’s foreign ministry announced Tuesday that Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya had adopted a joint statement agreeing to maintain a unified policy of deterrence regarding North Korea and hold firm in their goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.Cho proposed active trilateral cooperation in order to resume dialogue with Pyongyang, establish peace on the peninsula and resolve North Korea's nuclear situation.The ministers also exchanged views on economic security and advanced technology.Cho asked the United States to take measures to prevent a recurrence of the recent detention of hundreds of South Korean workers in Georgia and emphasized the need for improvements to Washington's visa system.Rubio said that though the immigration raid was a bilateral issue rather than a trilateral one, the United States would work closely with South Korea to reach a prompt resolution, taking into account the friendly alliance between the two nations.