Gov't Approves Special Counsel Bills Extending Duration of Yoon Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The government approved three bills extending ongoing probes into corruption allegations surrounding former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The three revised bills, which extend both the duration and staffing of ongoing probes into the former president, as well as his wife and the death of a Marine, passed during a Cabinet meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday with Prime Minister Kim Min-seok presiding.The amendments allow prosecutors to extend investigations for two 30-day periods and add dozens of prosecutors and other personnel to investigatory teams.The new legislation also mandates that the judge presiding over the trials related to the former first lady and the Marine's 2023 death allow the live broadcast of related court proceedings if requested by the special counsel or the defendant, absent special circumstances.Per the revisions, if the special counsel teams fail to complete their investigations within the designated period, the cases in question will be transferred to the National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency.