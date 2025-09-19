Menu Content

Politics

Lee Meets Korean Community in US, Vows Stronger Support

Written: 2025-09-23 12:11:04Updated: 2025-09-23 14:00:48

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung pledged to increase his support for Korean citizens living overseas during his visit to the United States. 

During a meeting with Korean residents of New York on Monday evening, Lee said the greatness of South Korea begins with its people.

Lee, who is visiting the U.S. city in order to attend the United Nations General Assembly, told the community members that South Korea is emerging as a global model due to factors from K-culture, K-dramas, K-food and K-beauty to democracy.

He said that now is the time for the nation to take its next leap forward, particularly in the areas of economics, defense and diplomacy.

Lee vowed to build a nation whose citizens, residing both at home and overseas, can take pride in being South Korean. The president highlighted South Korea's transformation after its liberation from colonial rule, including its rapid industrialization and current thriving democracy.

The leader also resolved to improve South Korea's overseas voting procedures so that citizens living overseas can easily exercise their rights.
