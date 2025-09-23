Lee, BlackRock CEO Forge AI Partnership during First Meeting in NY

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung arrived in New York on Monday ahead of his attendance at the United Nations General Assembly. Lee’s first scheduled meeting was with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. The two discussed artificial intelligence(AI), renewable energy and South Korea’s future role in the rapidly growing industries.Rosyn Park reports.Reporter: President Lee Jae Myung arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport around noon on Monday.The president's first day in the city got off to a fruitful start as he met Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock and interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum.The South Korean government and the world’s largest asset manager eventually signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) agreeing to pursue a more extensive global partnership in the AI industry.During their talks on AI and renewable energy, Fink pledged to help make South Korea the “AI capital” of the Asia-Pacific region.Lee welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with BlackRock and said he hoped the partnership would produce substantial results.The nonbinding agreement focuses on the joint development of data centers, the establishment of South Korea as a base for AI infrastructure and the nation's participation in international AI-related projects.Ha Jung-woo, Lee’s senior secretary for AI policy and future planning, said that both sides also plan to jointly prepare large-scale investments over the next five years to support the region’s AI-driven renewable energy transition.Lee also met members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, asking the lawmakers to support the development of Seoul-Washington ties. The president concluded the day with a dinner meeting with members of the Korean community in New York.On Tuesday, the president is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the United Nations General Assembly declaring the return of a democratic South Korea following December's martial law crisis.He will also likely present his diplomatic vision for establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula and send a message to North Korea urging a return to dialogue.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.