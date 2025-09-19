Special Counsel Extends Kim Keon Hee Investigation, Begins Probing School Violence Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors said they will extend their investigation into former first lady Kim Keon Hee by 30 days, citing unfinished work.The team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, said in a briefing Tuesday that the 30-day extension would be effective the following day.The Special Counsel Act permits the team to extend its investigation by up to 30 days if it cannot complete its work in the time period originally prescribed.The team also announced that it was looking into allegations that Kim covered up a 2023 school violence case involving the child of a former presidential protocol secretary and close acquaintance.The child, then a third grader, was accused of assaulting a younger student and inflicting injuries that required nine weeks of treatment, but the assailant avoided a forced transfer.Rumors surfaced that Kim had spoken on the phone with then-Vice Education Minister Jang Sang-yoon shortly after the incident was reported.Investigators plan to question a former education office official on Thursday as a witness.Meanwhile, a scheduled interrogation of Rep. Kweon Seong-dong about his alleged bribery by the Unification Church official in 2022 was postponed after the lawmaker refused to attend, saying he had sufficiently explaind the matter in two earlier sessions.