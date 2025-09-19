Ex-President Yoon to Skip Special Counsel Questioning Again

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol said he will not attend an interrogation by the special counsel team investigating his December martial law declaration that had been scheduled for Wednesday.The special counsel’s office said Tuesday that Yoon had told prison staff that he would not comply with prosecutors' most recent request to appear for questioning, though he has not yet put his intentions in writing.The former president was recently ordered to appear for questioning regarding alleged treason and abuse of power.Since being remanded in pretrial detention in July, Yoon has skipped both his trial sessions and special counsel summons, citing health issues.Prosecutors said they will decide whether to summon the former president again after confirming his absence on Wednesday.Separately, former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon failed to appear for pretrial questioning on Tuesday.Prosecutors had sought to question Han about alleged obstructions of the vote that ultimately lifted Yoon's declaration of martial law.The special counsel said the court will decide whether to reschedule Han's interrogation or penalize him for his absence.