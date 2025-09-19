Menu Content

Economy

KOSPI Reaches New High Led by Samsung, SK Hynix And Nvidia

Written: 2025-09-23 17:41:13Updated: 2025-09-24 02:10:16

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed to a new high on Tuesday following Monday’s record close, driven by strong gains among Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Nvidia.

The index opened at three-thousand-489-point-46 on Tuesday and shot up 17-point-54 points, or zero-point-51 percent, to close at three-thousand-486-point-19.

Nvidia, the world’s leading producer of semiconductors for artificial intelligence, unveiled plans to build data centers and invest up to 100 billion U.S. dollars in OpenAI.

Tech and electronics companies such as Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and HD Hyundai Electric surged following Nvidia’s announcement.

Samsung Electronics rose one-point-44 percent to 84-thousand-700 won while SK hynix and HD Hyundai Electric gained two-point-85 percent and one-point-54 percent to close at 361-thousand and 594-thousand won respectively.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell two-point-15 points, or zero-point-25 percent, to close at 872-point-21.

The local currency remained unchanged from the previous day, standing at one-thousand-392-point-6 won against the U.S. dollar as of Tuesday’s 3:30 p.m. close in Seoul.
