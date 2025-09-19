Over Half of KT Small-Payment Fraud Cases Reported in Gwangmyeong

Photo : YONHAP News

Police said Tuesday that more than half the reported cases of unauthorized micropayment fraud linked a recent KT data breach took place in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province.As of Monday evening, 214 victims had filed complaints nationwide, with losses totaling about 136-point-five million won, or approximately 98-thousand U.S. dollars.Roughly 124 reports and 80 million won in damages came from Gwangmyeong. Seoul's Geumcheon District was the second most impacted, accounting for 64 victims and 38-point-six million won.Additional cases were reported in the cities of Gwacheon and Bucheon in Gyeonggi Province, Incheon’s Bupyeong and Seoul's Dongjak and Seocho districts.The alleged fraud scheme, initially thought to be confined to Seoul, began in early August. KT believes hackers were able to exploit illegal micro base stations, or femtocells, to steal subscriber data and make unauthorized transactions under their names.Police said newly reported cases will be reviewed and subscribers whose situations are deemed to be related will be compensated based on the scale of the damage.