Intermittent Rain Forecast Nationwide through Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

On and off rain is forecast nationwide through the weekend.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Tuesday that rain would fall in Jeju intermittently throughout that day.The southern coast will also see rain starting Tuesday night. Precipitation will then spread to South Chungcheong Province and the western coast of North Jeolla Province early Wednesday, hitting the rest of the country by Wednesday morning.Rain will continue in Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province until Thursday morning and continue throughout Chungcheong region, Jeju and other southern areas until Thursday night.Central South Korea will receive 30 millimeters per hour during the day on Wednesday. The west coast of South Chungcheong and western regions of North Jeolla will see up to 50 millimeters per hour in the early hours of Thursday.Rainfall will reach 100 millimeters on the five northwestern border islands, along the coast of South Chungcheong and in the Jeolla provinces until Thursday, 80 millimeters in the capital area and northern Gangwon and 60 millimeters in Jeju.A trough of low pressure is likely to pass through the country's northern regions on the weekend. South Chungcheong and the Jeolla provinces may receive additional rain Saturday afternoon before it reaches the rest of the country Sunday morning.