Trade Chief Vows to Defend Korean Interests in Tariff Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said Tuesday that he would do his utmost to reflect Korean companies’ concerns in ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington.Speaking before departing for Malaysia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations economic ministers’ meeting, Yeo said he planned to continue discussing issues such as tariffs on semiconductors and steel with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.Yeo added that Korea will pursue discussions on the digital transition, supply chains and climate change with Southeast Asian partners during the meeting.Washington agreed in July to lower its tariffs on imports of South Korean automobiles to 15 percent, and Seoul pledged to invest 350 billion U.S. dollars in its ally's economy in exchange. The specifics of the investment plan are still under discussion, however, with the parties at odds regarding revenue sharing and implementation.Early this year, Japan secured a tariff rate of 15 percent in exchange for a pledge to invest 550 billion dollars and transfer up to 90 percent of its returns to the United States.