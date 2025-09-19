KakaoTalk Unveils First Major Overhaul in 15 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao on Tuesday announced a sweeping revamp of its flagship messaging app, including expanded profile options and new chat features.The update will allow users to post multiple photos on their profiles and set different visibility levels for colleagues or friends. Group chats can be organized into as many as ten folders with up to 100 rooms each.Unread messages can be previewed without triggering read receipts, and messages will soon be editable after being sent, following last month’s extension of the deletion window to 24 hours.In October, the app will also integrate OpenAI's GPT-5 directly into the chat tab alongside Kakao’s own AI model, “Kanana,” which will provide contextual suggestions, such as health tips and music recommendations.Kakao stressed that user conversations will not be stored or used for AI training.The update also introduces a new “Now” tab for short-form videos and shared content as part of the company’s push to grow KakaoTalk from a messaging service into a broader community platform.