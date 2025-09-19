Yoon to Attend First Hearing on New Charges Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will appear in court on Friday for the opening hearing regarding new charges brought by the special prosecutor investigating his December declaration of martial law.The former president's lawyers said he would attend the session, a departure from his behavior related to his ongoing insurrection trial, during which he has skipped ten straight hearings citing his health.The lawyers said the new case, involving allegations of obstructing officials and abuse of power, is legally distinct and cannot proceed without the defendant's presence.The Seoul Central District Court will hold a bail hearing the same day, leading some analysts to speculate that Yoon could argue directly for his release.The former president has been in custody since July and has faced a separate trial in absentia after refusing to be brought to court.The new hearing marks his first courtroom appearance since being detained in connection with his declaration of martial law in December.