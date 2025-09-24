Lee Unveils Vision for Inter-Korean Peace, Phased Nuclear Solution in UN address

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung delivered his first keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly, proposing a pragmatic and phased approach to denuclearization and declaring that South Korea has returned to the international stage after overcoming domestic political turmoil.Speaking as the seventh leader among representatives of approximately 190 countries at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Lee presented a comprehensive vision for peace on the Korean Peninsula.Emphasizing that "the most certain peace is a state where there is no need to fight," Lee said that he would end the current era of hostility and confrontation on the Korean Peninsula and usher in a new period of peaceful coexistence and shared growth.He reaffirmed that the government of South Korea respects the North’s current system, will not pursue unification by absorption and will refrain from hostile acts, vowing to bring "unnecessary" inter-Korean military tension to an end.The president pledged that going forward, Seoul will consistently seek a path to reduce military tensions and restore inter-Korean trust.Lee also unveiled the 'exchange, normalization, denuclearization' initiative for peace on the Korean Peninsula.Taking a pragmatic approach to nuclear issues, Lee acknowledged that while denuclearization is a serious challenge that cannot be resolved quickly, realistic and rational solutions remain paramount.The president called for international cooperation on a phased pause, reduction and eventual dismantling of Pyongyang's nuclear and missile capabilities.The president also declared that a new South Korea, destined to become a beacon for global citizens, has fully returned to the international community, characterizing the "revolution of light" that followed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in December as "a historic moment that demonstrated the brilliant achievement of the UN spirit."Lee also pledged that South Korea would fulfill its role as a responsible global power that steadfastly upholds the UN values of freedom, human rights, inclusivity and solidarity.