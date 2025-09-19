Lee Stresses Multilateralism as Key to Overcoming Global Challenges

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung, in his keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to a brighter future of peace and prosperity.Lee emphasized that two-hundred-80 million people across the world are suffering from severe hunger and that armed conflicts continue in Ukraine and the Middle East.He added that the South Korean government is trying to innovate and seek better alternatives through collective intelligence, highlighting that the solution to global challenges lies in “more democracy.”Lee stated that in difficult times, the global community must return to the fundamental spirit of the UN, calling for multilateral cooperation, trust and solidarity.Lee pledged that South Korea will lead multilateral efforts to create a better and more sustainable future.He also highlighted common global challenges such as cybersecurity, stressing the importance of technology such as artificial intelligence to innovation, prosperity and democracy. Lee plans to share his “APEC AI Initiative” at next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.