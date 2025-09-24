Lee Announces Return of 'New' S. Korea to World Stage in UN Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung has announced that a “new” South Korea has returned to the international community after recovering from the political crisis sparked by December’s short-lived martial law declaration. In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Lee pledged to support democracy and peace around the world and proposed a “phased solution” to decades of confrontation and hostility with a nuclear-armed North Korea.Rosyn Park reports.Reporter: President Lee Jae Myung proudly declared to the world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that a "new" South Korea has "completely" returned to the international community.Lee, who was elected in June in the wake of the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol following his failed martial law declaration in December, characterized the nation's recovery from political turmoil as a “historic moment.”[Soundbite: President Lee Jae Myung, UN Keynote speech (Korean-English)]“Today, at the UN General Assembly, where world peace and humanity’s shared prosperity is discussed, I proudly announce that a new Republic of Korea, which will be a beacon of light for global citizens, has completely returned to the international community.“The Republic of Korea, which has grown thanks to the support and assistance of the UN, will not hesitate to take on the role of a leading nation, generously sharing its experience and history of restoring democracy.”He referred to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.In line with this, Lee pledged to uphold the UN values of freedom, human rights and inclusivity as the leader of a responsible global power.Lee, who is set to preside over an open debate on artificial intelligence(AI) at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, expressed hope that the session will contribute to global promotion of the responsible use of AI.He stressed that the world must not passively adapt to the changes brought on by the AI era and that misuse of the technology could deepen polarization and inequalityLee said South Korea will also share its vision for the future of AI through the “APEC AI Initiative” at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju next month.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.