Trump Makes No Mention of N. Korea in UN Address

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump made no mention of North Korea during his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.Trump delivered speeches at the UN General Assembly for four consecutive years during his first term, beginning in 2017. He mentioned North Korea in three of those speeches, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “Rocket Man” in his debut address.In his 2018 speech, which followed his summit with Kim in Singapore, Trump expressed his commitment to a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue through dialogue with the regime.The president did not mention North Korea in his first address at the UN General Assembly in five years, which lasted around an hour. He did, however, mention nuclear threats from Iran.The U.S. president also cited South Korea as one of the United States' successful trade partners and noted that his administration had reached historic trade agreements with the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.