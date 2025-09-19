Lee Requests UN Support for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and requested his support for peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula.The presidential office said Wednesday that Lee met Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.During the meeting, the president said that peace and security on the Korean Peninsula are directly linked to peace and security worldwide and requested the UN's help in moving away from conflict and confrontation, and toward dialogue and cooperation, with North Korea.Lee vowed that South Korea, which transitioned from an aid recipient to a donor nation with the support of the UN, would play a greater role in addressing global challenges.The president also asked Guterres to help expand the participation of skilled Korean professionals in international organizations and expressed his support for reforms to increase efficiency and efficacy within the UN.Guterres praised the Lee administration's approach to North Korean policy and pledged the UN's active support, vowing that the organization would strengthen its cooperation and solidarity with Seoul.