Historic Trial of Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

The trial of former First Lady Kim Keon-hee opened Wednesday, marking the first time in South Korea’s history that a presidential spouse has appeared in court as a criminal defendant.Wearing a black suit and a badge marked with her inmate number 4398, and wearing her hair tied back, Kim appeared before the Seoul Central District Court and identified herself as “unemployed” when asked about her occupation.The hearing lasted 40 minutes.Kim, who was placed in pretrial detention last month, is charged with stock manipulation, illegal political donations and bribery linked to the Unification Church, with prosecutors estimating illicit gains of just over one billion won, or approximately 740-thousand U.S. dollars.The indictment also alleges that the former first lady colluded with Deutsch Motors executives from 2010 to 2012 to manipulate share prices while also receiving free polling services worth 270 million won and luxury gifts in exchange for favors.Prosecutors have requested the provisional seizure of her alleged criminal proceeds to prevent their disposal.Kim has denied wrongdoing and declined a jury trial.Her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is also standing trial for his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.