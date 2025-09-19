Ex-Foreign Minister, Defense Aides Questioned about 2023 Marine Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating the 2023 death of a Marine corporal has summoned former Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul as a suspect, alleging that he helped former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup secure the position of ambassador to Australia despite being under investigation and subject to a travel ban.Cho, who oversaw Lee’s nomination, departure, return and resignation, is charged with aiding a fugitive and abuse of authority.Prosecutors suspect the Foreign Ministry’s envoy screening was irregular and rushed, citing raids on Cho’s office and the ministry earlier this month.The probe, centered on alleged interference in a report on a corporal's death during a search-and-rescue operation, has expanded to examine whether senior officials shielded Lee from accountability.Meanwhile, former presidential defense secretary Lim Ki-hoon underwent a fourth round of questioning about former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s reported “fury” regarding the investigation of the corporal's death while former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Gye-hwan underwent a seventh interrogation regarding allegations of interference and cover-up.