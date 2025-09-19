Detained Lawmaker Kweon Questioned Again on Unification Church Link

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel on Wednesday questioned Kweon Seong-dong for the second time since the People Power Party lawmaker was detained for allegedly receiving illegal political funds.Kweon had previously refused to comply with a previous summons, arguing that he had already provided sufficient testimony in earlier sessions.The session ended in 90 mins after the former PPP floor leader refused to answer further questions.He is accused of accepting 100 million won, or around 73-thousand U.S. dollars, from the Unification Church in 2022 in exchange for political favors tied to the presidential election.Investigators are also probing claims that Kweon relayed church leader Han Hak-ja details of a police investigation into her alleged overseas gambling and personally received cash from her.Han, on Wednesday, also faced her first round of questioning since being detained. Her former chief of staff, whom a court elected not to detain last week, has also been summoned.