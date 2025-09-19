Top Security Aide Says APEC Summit Could Bring Progress on Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac expects South Korea and the United States are expected to make progress on a range of bilateral issues at October's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju.At a press briefing on Tuesday in New York, where President Lee Jae Myung is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly, Wi said tariffs are likely to be on the agenda and that he believes such negotiations should accelerate.The top security aide said given the current U.S. levies in place on South Korean imports, striking a deal as soon as possible would promote stability and predictability among the nation's businesses.Wi added that the president had explained Seoul's position on the tariffs to U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle in a meeting the previous day.The security adviser declined to comment on Seoul's standing request for a currency swap with Washington, leaving the matter to South Korea's director of national policy and economy-related ministries.