PPP Chief Slams Pres. Lee's UN Speech on Cessation of Inter-Korean Confrontation

Written: 2025-09-24 17:20:42Updated: 2025-09-24 17:38:10

PPP Chief Slams Pres. Lee's UN Speech on Cessation of Inter-Korean Confrontation

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok criticized President Lee Jae Myung's UN General Assembly speech mapping out a cessation of inter-Korean confrontation, calling it a "reuse of failed leftist North Korea policy."

Jang told reporters Wednesday that the administration's policy promoted "fake peace" that would leave South Korea vulnerable to North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

In a social media post, the PPP chief mocked the president's proposed "exchange, normalization of ties and denuclearization" initiative as instead "giving everything, with nothing left, destroying the peninsula."

In a statement, PPP chief spokesperson Park Sung-hoon called the initiative an "amateurish" and unrealistic idea that could further distort inter-Korean ties and buy Pyongyang more time to advance its nuclear program.

The spokesperson also slammed Lee for pledging to respect the regime and avoid unification by absorption just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed the view that unification is unnecessary and that the two Koreas are separate states.
