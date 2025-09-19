Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't Considering Forcing KT to Waive Early Termination Fees

Written: 2025-09-24 17:40:49Updated: 2025-09-24 19:08:51

Gov't Considering Forcing KT to Waive Early Termination Fees

Photo : YONHAP News

The top science ministry official said the government may compel KT to waive early termination fees if it finds that the major South Korean mobile provider breached its responsibility to provide a secure communication service following a major data breach.

Ryu Je-myung, 2nd vice minister at the Ministry of Science and ICT, made the remarks at a session of the parliamentary science committee at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Ryu said authorities currently investigating the hacking incident and subsequent reports of payment fraud among its subscribers will shed light on whether KT had violated its duty to its customers and that the government would take necessary steps if the findings show that the company was at fault.

While KT has denied any risk of cloned phones using the syphoned personal data, the vice minister said authorities plan to review all possibilities.

KT CEO Kim Young-shub said during the same hearing that the company is actively considering waiving early termination fees for more than 20-thousand subscribers whose personal information was exposed in the recent breach.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >