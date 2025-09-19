Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

MBK Partners to Inject Up to 200 Bln Won into Troubled Discount Chain Homeplus

Written: 2025-09-24 18:27:57Updated: 2025-09-24 18:53:50

MBK Partners to Inject Up to 200 Bln Won into Troubled Discount Chain Homeplus

Photo : YONHAP News

MBK Partners, owner of Homeplus, will inject an additional sum of up to 200 billion won, or around 142-point-nine million U.S. dollars, into the troubled discount chain to take social responsibility for the situation.

MBK said in a statement Wednesday that it will utilize profit from its assets under management in order to provide the funds, pledging to help ease the burden on the buyer of the chain, which is currently undergoing corporate rehabilitation.

MBK has already provided 300 billion won to Homeplus through gifts and guarantees.

In a separate statement, MBK said it deeply regrets its failure to fulfill social responsibility to the chain and promised to establish a social responsibility committee, including external experts, to ensure that all investment activities reflect the values of coexistence and responsibility.

The nation's largest private equity firm fully acquired  Homeplus from British retailer Tesco for seven-point-two trillion won in 2015.

Homeplus became financially strapped amid a slump in the industry and entered court-led rehabilitation proceedings in March of this year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >