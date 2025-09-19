Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee Passes Gov't Reorganization Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee has passed a government reorganization plan that mandates abolishing the prosecution and splitting the finance ministry.The committee passed the plan during a full session on Wednesday under the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party and despite protests from the main opposition People Power Party.The plan seeks to dissolve the central prosecutors' office and replace it with new agencies, including an indictment agency under the justice ministry and an agency in charge of investigating serious crimes under the interior ministry .It will also split the roles of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, transferring its budgeting function to a new planning and budget agency under the prime minister’s office.The finance ministry will continue to oversee taxation, economic, financial and treasury policy.The plan is likely to be submitted to a plenary session on Thursday.