President Lee Chairs UN Open Debate on AI

President Lee Jae Myung presided over an open debate on artificial intelligence(AI) and international peace and security at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, becoming the first South Korean president to chair a Security Council session.In a briefing ahead of the debate, Lee said that the development of AI is rapidly transforming not only daily life but also the international security environment.Lee continued that while the international community's main concern at the time of the UN's founding 80 years ago was primarily the emerging threat of nuclear weapons, now is the time to seek new governance appropriate for current threats and challenges posed by AI.The president highlighted that South Korea will continue to lead international efforts to ensure that technological innovations in AI can contribute to global peace and security.Lee expressed his hope that through discussions at the United Nations, member states can collectively gather wisdom and seek peace and security for all people.