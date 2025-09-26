Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee Holds Summit with Italian PM

Written: 2025-09-25 07:54:22Updated: 2025-09-25 18:54:08

Lee Holds Summit with Italian PM

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung held a summit with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

The presidential office said in a news release that Italy and South Korea have been deepening bilateral relations across various sectors, including trade and investment, as shown in the Italy-Korea Business Forum that took place in Seoul earlier in September.

During the discussion, Lee highlighted commonalities between the two countries, including geography and national character, as well as the potential for bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence and defense.

Meloni expressed her hope to visit South Korea at the earliest opportunity to discuss practical cooperation and invited Lee to visit Italy at his convenience.

Both leaders underscored their shared stances on major global issues, pledged to explore opportunities for collaboration and committed to continue playing key roles on the international stage.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >