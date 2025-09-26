Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Finance Chiefs of S. Korea, US Discuss Currency Swap and Exchange Rate

Written: 2025-09-25 10:59:34Updated: 2025-09-25 11:05:11

Finance Chiefs of S. Korea, US Discuss Currency Swap and Exchange Rate

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday to discuss pending trade issues between the two nations.

The finance ministry said Wednesday that Koo and Bessent had discussed South Korea’s investment package under the trade deal reached in July, including the exchange rate and the possibility of a currency swap.

The ministry added that details could not be disclosed because negotiations are still ongoing.

The meeting followed President Lee Jae Myung’s meeting with Bessent on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Lee noted during the meeting that South Korea differs significantly from Japan, which recently reached an investment deal with Washington, in economic size, foreign exchange reserves, market structure and infrastructure, and said these differences should be considered in ongoing talks.

Seoul and Washington are working to finalize the details of a trade deal the two reached in late July, which includes Seoul's 350 billion dollar investment pledge.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >