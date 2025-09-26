Menu Content

Ex-First Lady Appears for First Special Counsel Questioning Since Indictment

Written: 2025-09-25 11:33:26Updated: 2025-09-25 11:42:03

Photo : YONHAP News

The former first lady has appeared before a special counsel team for questioning about whether she received an expensive painting from a former prosecutor in return for her help with his pursuit of a parliamentary nomination.

A prison vehicle carrying former first lady Kim Keon-hee arrived at special counsel Min Joong-ki’s office in central Seoul around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday.

The interrogation marks the first time Kim has appeared for questioning since Min’s team indicted her on separate charges of bribery and corruption on August 29.

Kim, who was placed in pretrial detention last month, is accused of receiving a Lee Ufan painting worth 140 million won, or approximately 100-thousand U.S. dollars, from former prosecutor Kim Sang-min in return for backing his candidacy for the People Power Party’s parliamentary seat in the 2024 general election.

The former prosecutor was placed in pretrial detention last Thursday in connection with alleged violations of the anti-graft law.
