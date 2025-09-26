Unification Minister Affirms Two Koreas Are Separate States

Photo : YONHAP News

The minister in charge of inter-Korean matters has reaffirmed that the South and the North are two separate states but clarified that the view did not imply support for permanent division.Unification Minister Chung Dong-young told reporters during a news conference at the government complex in Seoul Thursday that the two Koreas are different countries under international law and that 50 to 60 percent of South Korean people consider North Korea an independent state.The minister's statement diverges from that of National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, who said on Tuesday that the South Korean government neither supports nor recognizes the theory of two states.Chung added, however, that recognizing the North as a country does not imply support for permanent division on the Korean Peninsula and is merely an acknowledgement of its national identity as part of the broader reunification process.Chung also cited estimates by experts saying that North Korea likely possesses up to two-thousand kilograms of highly enriched uranium, and that it is imperative to stop North Korea from continuing its nuclear program.He added that sanctions will not impel the North from halting its nuclear program, and that the only breakthrough will come from a summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea.